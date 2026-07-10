Court rules against UK policy on "asylum seekers" linked to France deal

Britain acted unlawfully by removing "asylum seekers"' right to challenge decisions rejecting their claim to be a victim of trafficking, London's High Court ruled on Friday.

Britain's Home Office (interior ministry) last September changed its guidance relating to potential human trafficking victims, preventing someone deemed not to be a victim from challenging the decision before they were removed.

The change was introduced after a series of legal challenges to planned removals from Britain under the government's "one in, one out" deal with France, with the aim of stopping trafficking claims from blocking removals.