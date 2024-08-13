Containership smuggling weapons to Libya seized in Italy

The Panamanian-flagged, 23,600TEU MSC Arina was detained in mid-June while the illicit cargo was being loaded at the Port of Gioia Tauro. However, additional details of the operation, particularly information on the contents of the seized containers, were not disclosed to Italian and European media until recently.

Italian officials conducted the seizure with the aid of intelligence supplied by the United States. Further investigation was also prompted by the fact that some of the onboard containers had corresponding customs documentation with apparent anomalies, thus raising the suspicion of the GdF and customs officials.