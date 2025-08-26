Containership skipper arrested for boating under the influence near Seattle

The US Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS) has arrested the captain of the Liberian-flagged containership MSC Jubilee IX for suspicion of operating the vessel while intoxicated following a boarding at Terminal Five at the Port of Seattle in Washington on Wednesday, August 20.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound were notified by a Puget Sound pilot aboard MSC Jubilee IX, who reported the vessel’s captain was exhibiting signs of intoxication.