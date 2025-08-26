Containership skipper arrested for boating under the influence near Seattle
The US Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS) has arrested the captain of the Liberian-flagged containership MSC Jubilee IX for suspicion of operating the vessel while intoxicated following a boarding at Terminal Five at the Port of Seattle in Washington on Wednesday, August 20.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound were notified by a Puget Sound pilot aboard MSC Jubilee IX, who reported the vessel’s captain was exhibiting signs of intoxication.
The pilot and the first mate operated the vessel during the transit from an anchorage near Everett, Washington, to Terminal Five at the Port of Seattle without incident.
Upon mooring at the terminal, a US Coast Guard boarding team and CGIS agents initiated a boarding and port state control examination. Crews administered a field sobriety and breathalyser test to the captain, which found that he was impaired more than six times the legal limit for commercial mariners.
The captain was arrested and transported by CGIS to the King County Jail, where charges were referred to the King County Prosecutor for boating under the influence.
The vessel was detained by the coast guard until a relief captain was identified and confirmed. The vessel has since been cleared to resume operations.