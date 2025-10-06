Chinese national dies after illegal migrant boat capsizes in Danube

A Chinese national died when a boat carrying at least 10 illegal migrants capsized in the River Danube as they attempted to cross from Serbia to European Union member state Croatia, Serbian police said on Monday.
Police recovered one body and rescued four Chinese nationals, they said in a statement. Police in neighbouring Croatia rescued five people - three men and two women - all Chinese nationals.
Police had received a call about a capsized boat in the Danube at around 20:45 (18:45 GMT) on Sunday evening.
Serbian police said an investigation was underway into suspected illegal border crossing and people trafficking.
