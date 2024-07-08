Chinese dredger detained in Malaysia for second time in two years

Authorities in Malaysia have detained a Chinese-owned grab dredger for irregularities relating to its paperwork and the carriage of unregistered cargo. The detention of the grab dredger Chuan Hong 68 earlier this month is the vessel's second in the waters just off Malaysia in a little over a year, its first being a seizure in May 2023 for disturbing two historically significant shipwrecks from World War II.

In May 2023, the dredger's crew allegedly crushed the wrecks of the UK Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales and battlecruiser HMS Repulse in an attempt to salvage steel and aluminium from the vessels. Prince of Wales and Repulse lie at the bottom of the South China Sea off the coast of Johor after these were sunk by Japanese aircraft on December 10, 1941. Both ships are designated as protected war graves.