Can $892m stop illegal migrants? UK signs border security deal with France

Britain said on Wednesday it would pay France up to £660 million ($892 million) under a three-year border security deal to curb illegal migrant crossings of the English Channel, with part of the funding contingent on results.

Around 41,000 people crossed the channel to England in small boats in 2025, near the record set in 2022, official data show.

Some £500 million will be used to boost enforcement on beaches in northern France, including the deployment of nearly 1,100 law enforcement, intelligence and military personnel.

A further £160 million will be paid if the new tactics are judged to be successful at stopping illegal migrants. If not, funding will stop after one year.