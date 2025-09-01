Britain toughens rules, slams door on "refugee" families

Britain said on Monday it would suspend applications from registered “refugees” to bring family members into the country in order to give the government time to toughen the rules, its latest attempt to cut the number of arrivals.

Deeply unpopular Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government is under mounting pressure to reduce the number of “asylum seekers” reaching Britain from France in small boats, after hotels housing illegal migrants became a focal point for weeks of sometimes violent demonstrations.