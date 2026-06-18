Australian police charge three for importing drugs over 300 kg from West Africa

Three people in two Australian states have been charged by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) following a failed 320kg methamphetamine importation from West Africa.

A UK woman is expected to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, June 18, for her alleged role in the failed import. The woman was refused bail by the court last month after being charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of border-controlled drug.

An Adelaide-based couple, 30 and 32, were charged in April 2026 over their alleged involvement in the criminal venture.