Australian authorities seize 65 kg of cocaine from shipping container in Brisbane

The Australian Border Force (ABF) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) seized almost 65 kg of cocaine potentially worth more than AU$21 million (US$14 million) from a shipping container in Brisbane recently.
On October 24, 2025, the ABF's intelligence-led targeting led officers to intercept a consignment from Panama declared as 20 packages containing 2,380 wooden slats.
Officers X-rayed the shipping container and noticed anomalies within its flooring. ABF detector dogs attended and provided a positive indication of narcotics within the consignment.
Upon examination of a steel cross beam under the flooring, ABF officers located and removed 108 bricks of a white substance wrapped in black plastic.
Testing of the white substance returned a presumptive positive result for cocaine and ABF officers reported the matter to the AFP.
Forensic testing by the AFP confirmed the bags contained 64.8 kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of AU$21 million.
"This amount of cocaine could have resulted in 324,000 street level deals, which could have done untold harm had it made it into the Australian community," said AFP Acting Superintendent Shane Scott. "Investigations into the origin of the shipment are ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this matter should contact authorities."
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.