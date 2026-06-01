Australian authorities seize 34 kg of cocaine concealed in Ro-Ro cargo

The Australian Border Force (ABF) has seized 34 kg of cocaine concealed within a luxury bus in Fremantle, Western Australia, the ABF confirmed in a statement earlier this week.
ABF officers examined a Ro-Ro vessel on May 6, 2026, using a combination of targeted intelligence, physical search, detector dogs and advanced technology.
During the inspection, officers located approximately 30 packages concealed in the roof cavity of a bus.
Presumptive testing returned a positive result for cocaine, with an estimated weight of 34 kg.
The ABF said this amount of cocaine, had it reached the Australian community, had an estimated street value up to AU$11 million (US$7.9 million), with the potential for 170,000 street-level deals.
“Criminal syndicates continue to test our borders, including through complex concealments in cargo such as roll-on/roll-off vessels,” said ABF Superintendent Shaun Senior. “The ABF will continue to use every available resource to intercept harmful substances before they reach the Australian community.”
Investigations in relation to the seizure remain ongoing.