Australian authorities seize 34 kg of cocaine concealed in Ro-Ro cargo

The Australian Border Force (ABF) has seized 34 kg of cocaine concealed within a luxury bus in Fremantle, Western Australia, the ABF confirmed in a statement earlier this week.

ABF officers examined a Ro-Ro vessel on May 6, 2026, using a combination of targeted intelligence, physical search, detector dogs and advanced technology.

During the inspection, officers located approximately 30 packages concealed in the roof cavity of a bus.