Australian authorities block illegal tyre waste export in 10 containers

Australian authorities have intercepted 10 shipping containers carrying illegal tyre waste bound for Malaysia.

The Australian Border Force (ABF) identified the 280-tonne shipment, equal to around 175 passenger cars, during routine monitoring in Sydney.

Compliance officers from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) inspected the containers and found baled tyres and bags of shredded tyre waste in breach of the Recycling and Waste Reduction (RAWR) Act 2020 and the Recycling and Waste Reduction (Export—Waste Tyres) Rules 2021.