Australia passes law allowing swift non-citizen deportations to Nauru

Australia on Thursday passed a law allowing faster deportation of non-citizens to third countries, paving the way to send hundreds of so-called refugees denied visas because of criminal convictions to the tiny Pacific island of Nauru.

Under a 30-year deal signed with Nauru last Friday, Australia has agreed to pay A$2.5 billion ($1.62 billion) to host up to 350 deportees, with an upfront A$400 million to establish an endowment fund for the resettlement scheme, plus A$70 million annually.