Asia sees lowest recorded H1 piracy incidents since 2019

The Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) Information Sharing Centre (ISC) recently released its Half Year Report (January to June 2026) on Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia.

Overall situation in Asia

From January to June 2026, a total of 35 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia were reported to ReCAAP ISC. This represents a 64 per cent decrease compared to the 96 incidents reported in the same period last year.

The number of incidents recorded between January to June was the lowest for this period since the first half of 2019, when 28 incidents were recorded.