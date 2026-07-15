Asia sees lowest recorded H1 piracy incidents since 2019

The Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) Information Sharing Centre (ISC) recently released its Half Year Report (January to June 2026) on Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia.
From January to June 2026, a total of 35 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia were reported to ReCAAP ISC. This represents a 64 per cent decrease compared to the 96 incidents reported in the same period last year.
The number of incidents recorded between January to June was the lowest for this period since the first half of 2019, when 28 incidents were recorded.
All incidents were armed robbery against ships, which occurred in internal waters, territorial seas and archipelagic waters under coastal states’ jurisdiction. Most incidents were opportunistic theft committed by perpetrators who were non-confrontational and who had adopted a "hit-and-run" approach.
Of the 35 incidents, 21 took place while the ships were underway, while 14 took place while the ships were anchored.
A total of 10 incidents were reported in Philippine ports and anchorages from January to June 2026, compared to zero incidents during the same period last year. In response, the Philippine Coast Guard arrested several perpetrators from January to April 2026.
Separately, there has been no reported incidents of abduction of crew in the Sulu-Celebes Seas and waters off Eastern Sabah since January 17, 2020.
The number of incidents in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, the Straits of Malacca and Singapore (SOMS), the South China Sea and Vietnam decreased in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period last year.
A total of 21 incidents were reported in the SOMS from January to June 2026, a significant 74 per cent decrease compared to the first half of 2025 when 80 incidents were reported. The number of incidents reported in the SOMS accounted for 60 per cent of all incidents reported in Asia in the first half of 2026.
Of the 21 incidents reported in the Singapore Strait (SS): 20 incidents took place in the eastbound lane of the SS, while the remaining incident took place in the precautionary area; 62 per cent of the incidents took place on board bulk carriers, 29 per cent occurred on board barges towed by tugs, while the remaining nine per cent happened on board tankers.
The crew were not injured in 85 per cent of the incidents in the SOMS. In 10 per cent of the incidents, the crew were threatened or injured.
Engine spares were taken in 33 per cent of the incidents, while scrap metal was stolen from barges in 24 per cent of the incidents. Approximately three out of every four incidents occurred during hours of darkness between 21:00 and 05:59 (local time).
“The sharp decrease in incidents in the SOMS in the first half of 2026 can be attributed to the combination of effective preventive measures by the shipping industry and firm operational response by the law enforcement agencies of the littoral states," said Vijay Chafekar, ReCAAP ISC Executive Director.
"The residual petty theft cases are localised in the eastbound lane of the Phillip Channel in the Singapore Strait. These incidents can be contained by implementing visible countermeasures on board ships."