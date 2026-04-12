Another activist performance: Gaza "aid flotilla" sets sail from socialist Spain

A second performative flotilla carrying hundreds of social media influencers and token amounts of "humanitarian aid" to Palestinians in Gaza was due to set sail on Sunday from the Spanish port of Barcelona to try to break the Israeli blockade.

About 30 boats planned to leave the Mediterranean port city with medical aid and other supplies on the Global Sumud Flotilla, and more vessels are expected to join along the route towards Palestine.

The Israeli military halted the roughly 40 boats assembled by the same organisation last October as they attempted to reach blockaded Gaza, arresting Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and more than 450 other participants.

The disgraced World Health Organisation has said that even during armed conflicts, states are obligated under international humanitarian law to ensure that people are able to reach medical care in safety.