Another activist flotilla hopes to breach Israeli blockade in Gaza
Pro-Palestinian activists preparing to set sail from Spain on Sunday for Gaza in dozens of boats carrying "aid" have called on governments to pressure Israel to allow their flotilla - the largest to date - through the naval blockade.
Controversial Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Portuguese left-wing politician Mariana Mortagua were among hundreds of people from 44 countries due to depart from several ports to Gaza as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla. Sumud means "perseverance" in Arabic.
Israel has scuppered numerous attempts over the 15 years of the blockade. The ball was in politicians' court to put pressure on Israel to let the flotilla through, said Saif Abukeshek, one of the organisers.
In June, Israeli naval forces boarded and seized a British-flagged yacht carrying Thunberg, among others. Israel dismissed the aid ship as a propaganda stunt in support of Hamas.
It has imposed a naval blockade on the coastal enclave since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, saying it aims to stop weapons from reaching the terrorist group.
The blockade has remained in place through conflicts including the current war, which began when Hamas-led terrorists rampaged through southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing more than 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, by Israeli tallies.
In early March, Israel also sealed off Gaza by land, letting in no supplies for three months, arguing that Hamas was diverting aid.
