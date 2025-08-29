Another activist flotilla hopes to breach Israeli blockade in Gaza

Pro-Palestinian activists preparing to set sail from Spain on Sunday for Gaza in dozens of boats carrying "aid" have called on governments to pressure Israel to allow their flotilla - the largest to date - through the naval blockade.

Controversial Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Portuguese left-wing politician Mariana Mortagua were among hundreds of people from 44 countries due to depart from several ports to Gaza as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla. Sumud means "perseverance" in Arabic.