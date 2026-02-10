Adani Enterprises says US agency probing Iran-linked transactions

Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that a US agency is conducting a civil investigation into the company's transactions that may have involved Iran or parties subject to US sanctions.

The flagship firm of billionaire Gautam Adani-led group said it received a request for information from the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on February 4, following voluntary discussions over a Wall Street Journal report from June 2025 that alleged Adani-linked firms imported Iranian liquefied petroleum gas into India using shipping routes that may have been designed to evade US sanctions.

WSJ had also said in the report that Gautam Adani was trying to get US President Donald Trump's administration to drop bribery charges against him in a separate case. At the time of the report, Adani Enterprises had strongly denied "any deliberate engagement" in sanctions evasion or trade involving Iranian-origin liquefied petroleum gas.

On Tuesday, the firm said it had "proactively and voluntarily" initiated discussions with OFAC over allegations raised in the media report, adding that the US agency had indicated that it is conducting a civil investigation into certain company transactions processed through US financial institutions that may have involved, directly or indirectly, Iran or parties subject to US sanctions.