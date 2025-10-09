Activist flotilla group accuses Israel of blocking its publicity aid

About 40 tons were loaded on boats that joined the flotilla from Italy, and which were blocked by Israel with the rest of the convoy. Another 250 tons should have been delivered to Gaza via Jordan, but were stranded in the Italian port of Genoa, the group said.

"They told us that with a few phone calls, in three hours the aid would have been in. Well, we've been trying for four weeks, and the end result is that we have been refused", Stefano Rebora, head of the activist group, said in a press conference.