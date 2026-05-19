Activist flotilla alleges its boats were shot at by Israeli forces, Israel denies live fire

Israeli forces opened fire on at least two vessels in an aid flotilla sailing towards Gaza on Tuesday, according to video footage and flotilla organisers, but Israel said no live ammunition was used and there were no casualties.

Video from the flotilla's livestream showed soldiers firing shots at two of the boats, but the type of ammunition was not clear. Another spokesperson for the flotilla said six vessels had been fired at.

"At no point was live ammunition fired," the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement. "Following multiple warnings, non-lethal means were employed toward the vessel - not toward protesters - as a warning. No protesters were injured during this event," it added, only referring to action against one vessel.