25 suspected illegal aliens apprehended off San Diego, California

The US Coast Guard apprehended 25 suspected illegal aliens during two boarding operations near San Diego, California, on the afternoon (local time) of Saturday, July 11.

At approximately 14:50 on Saturday, Coast Guard Sector San Diego watchstanders received a report from a Coast Guard Port Security Unit 311 boatcrew of a 40-foot (12-metre) cabin cruiser vessel in Mission Bay.

The crew inspected the vessel and found 21 suspected illegal aliens on board. The vessel was reported to have 20 adults and one unaccompanied minor.