25 suspected illegal aliens apprehended off San Diego, California

The US Coast Guard apprehended 25 suspected illegal aliens during two boarding operations near San Diego, California, on the afternoon (local time) of Saturday, July 11.
At approximately 14:50 on Saturday, Coast Guard Sector San Diego watchstanders received a report from a Coast Guard Port Security Unit 311 boatcrew of a 40-foot (12-metre) cabin cruiser vessel in Mission Bay.
The crew inspected the vessel and found 21 suspected illegal aliens on board. The vessel was reported to have 20 adults and one unaccompanied minor.
The coast guard crew transferred all 21 individuals to Imperial Beach Border Patrol on scene in Quivira Basin.
Later, at approximately 16:00, watchstanders received a report from a Good Samaritan of a disabled vessel approximately 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometres) southwest of Point Loma and directed a Coast Guard Station San Diego boatcrew to investigate.
The crew arrived on-scene and found four suspected aliens aboard an 18-foot (5.5-metre) centre console-style vessel. The vessel was reported to have three adults and one unaccompanied minor.
The coast guard crew transported all four individuals to Sector San Diego and transferred to the Imperial Beach Border Patrol at Ballast Point.