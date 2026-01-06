22 arrested following drug bust on foreign cargo ship in Lagos, Nigeria

Police in Nigeria have arrested all 22 crewmembers of a foreign-flagged commercial ship after it was found to be carrying approximately 31.5 kg of cocaine.
The raid on the Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Aruna Hulya took place on Friday, January 2, shortly upon the ship's arrival at a port in Lagos.
The arrested crewmembers have all been identified as Indian nationals.
Local authorities have begun questioning the crew to determine the origin of the drugs, which were found concealed in the ship's number three hatch.
This is the second major seizure of seaborne narcotics in Lagos over the last three months. In November 2025, 20 Filipino sailors were detained at the port for bringing in over 20 kg of cocaine allegedly from Brazil.
Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency had also said that it has been cooperating with its counterparts in the US and the UK in the investigation of a cartel responsible for the importation of cocaine totalling 1,000 kg, which was found in a container at a port in Lagos.