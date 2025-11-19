20-year sentence sought for suspect in Eritrea-Libya boat trafficking

Prosecutors in the Netherlands on Wednesday asked judges to convict an Eritrean suspect accused of being a notorious trafficker who tortured African "refugees" and illegal migrants, and to sentence him to 20 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, 42-year-old Amanuel Walid - known as Tewelde Goitom - ran a migration route to Europe via Libya along with his organisation. The prosecutors, whose investigation focussed on the period between 2014 and 2019, say the group detained thousands of illegal African migrants in warehouses and tortured them to extort ransoms from their families.