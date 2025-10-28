18 illegal migrants dead, dozens rescued after Libya shipwreck

The bodies of at least 18 illegal migrants, who died when their boat capsized west of Libya’s capital Tripoli, were recovered while over 90 survivors were rescued, a local Red Crescent branch said on Tuesday.

The Red Crescent in Sabratha, a coastal town some 76 kilometres west of Tripoli, said it had received a report of the capsized boat late on Monday and carried out a rescue operation until early Tuesday morning.