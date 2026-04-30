17 dead as illegal migrant boat breaks down off Libya

At least 17 illegal migrants died and nine are missing after their boat broke down and drifted for eight days in the Mediterranean Sea, Libya's Red Crescent and Libyan security sources said on Wednesday.

The Red Crescent said in a statement that the volunteers in co-operation with naval forces and coast guards of the Libyan National Army rescued seven survivors during recovery operations off Tobruk city in eastern Libya, near the border with Egypt.

Libya is a transit route for illegal migrants, many of them from sub-Saharan Africa, who risk their lives to flee to Europe across desert and sea.