132 incidents of piracy and armed robbery on ships in Asia reported in 2025

The Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against ships in Asia's (ReCAAP) Information Sharing Centre (ISC) recently issued its 2025 annual report on piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia.

A total of 132 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia were reported to ReCAAP ISC from January to December 2025. This marks a 23 per cent increase over the 107 incidents reported in 2024.

Of the 132 incidents recorded, 127 were actual incidents and five were attempted incidents.