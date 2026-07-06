VIDEO | Ukrainian drones strike oil terminal near Saint Petersburg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that an oil terminal and a naval base near the Russian city of Saint Petersburg were struck in an attack by long-range drones on Friday, July 3.

"Last night, our Ukrainian long-range sanctions against Russia over this war reached targets near Saint Petersburg," Mr Zelenskyy said on Saturday, July 4, via a social media post that also included video footage of smoke rising from an unidentified distant target. "Ukraine's Defense Forces struck port oil infrastructure that generates revenue for Russia's war, and there were also successful strikes on [the naval base at] Kronstadt – an important military target."

Mr Zelenskyy added that the distance of the targets from Ukraine's state border is more than 850 kilometres.