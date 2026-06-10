VIDEO | Russia's Mariupol port goes dark after latest Ukrainian drone strike

Ukrainian forces struck the Russian-occupied port of Mariupol, Kyiv said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of drone attacks on logistics across a critical stretch of Moscow-held southern Ukraine connecting Russia to Crimea.
The attack on the port, which Ukraine's military said plunged the site into a blackout, followed two strikes earlier this week on a bridge linking the Russian-occupied Kherson region to the Black Sea peninsula, which Moscow seized in 2014.
The attacks are part of a mounting Ukrainian campaign to target Russian logistics far behind the front line of Moscow's four-year-long war, an effort analysts have said is helping slow its war machine.
The land bridge across southern Ukraine is a critical supply corridor for Russian forces as they attempt to grind forward along parts of the 1,200-kilometre (746-mile) front line, amid signs of new Ukrainian resistance.
Kyiv's drone forces said Ukrainian units had struck several key facilities at the Mariupol port, including energy and maintenance infrastructure, in an attack that has "significantly limited" the city's capacity as a logistics hub.
A video posted on Wednesday by Ukraine's First Azov Corps, which also participated in the operation, showed drone footage of ships, power stations and other structures coming under attack.
"Electrical substations, radar equipment, repair infrastructure, the control tower, and fuel and lubricant storage tanks were hit," it said in a statement, adding that a sanctioned cargo vessel was also damaged.
On Tuesday, Ukraine's First Separate Assault Regiment said it had launched drone attacks on June 7 and 9 that struck the Chonhar bridge, one of two over-water crossings connecting Crimea to either Russian-occupied territory or Russia itself.
"We see all movements and totally control the enemy's repair works," it said on social media. "We are ready to make our long-range adjustments at any moment."
Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed governor of the occupied part of Ukraine's Kherson region, said on social media that the bridge had been hit twice and traffic had been suspended.
Earlier in the war, Ukraine repeatedly targeted the bridge across the Kerch Strait connecting western Crimea to Russia's Krasnodar region.
This week's attacks come after months of shifting battlefield dynamics in which Moscow's momentum has slowed to a crawl, partly a result of Ukrainian strikes on critical logistical targets, including on oil and military-industrial infrastructure inside Russia.
Ukrainian forces have also staged successful counterattacks on parts of the front line.
In a statement, Ukrainian open-source analysis group DeepState said Kyiv's "blockade" of Russian supply lines across the occupied south could further hamstring Moscow's battlefield efforts.
The attacks also send a powerful message, it added.
"The Defence Forces have demonstrated... the capabilities with which they can control everything that moves in the southern part of the occupied territory, in particular, from Crimea."
Writing on a social media messaging app, Russian war blogger Yuri Baranchik said Ukraine's stepped-up strikes on logistics across the area show that Kyiv had "caught up" with Moscow's capabilities.
(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Alex Richardson, Thomas Derpinghaus and Bill Berkrot)