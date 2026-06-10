VIDEO | Russia's Mariupol port goes dark after latest Ukrainian drone strike

Ukrainian forces struck the Russian-occupied port of Mariupol, Kyiv said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of drone attacks on logistics across a critical stretch of Moscow-held southern Ukraine connecting Russia to Crimea.

The attack on the port, which Ukraine's military said plunged the site into a blackout, followed two strikes earlier this week on a bridge linking the Russian-occupied Kherson region to the Black Sea peninsula, which Moscow seized in 2014.

The attacks are part of a mounting Ukrainian campaign to target Russian logistics far behind the front line of Moscow's four-year-long war, an effort analysts have said is helping slow its war machine.

The land bridge across southern Ukraine is a critical supply corridor for Russian forces as they attempt to grind forward along parts of the 1,200-kilometre (746-mile) front line, amid signs of new Ukrainian resistance.