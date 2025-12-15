VIDEO | Russian submarine hit by Ukraine in its first underwater drone attack

Footage published by the SBU showed a powerful explosion erupting from the water at a pier near where a submarine and other vessels were docked. Reuters confirmed the location of the video using the port’s layout and piers.

Alexander Kamyshin, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, wrote on social media that it was the first time in history that an underwater drone had neutralised a submarine.

Ukraine, which has practically no naval fleet left, has used sea drones and missiles to harry Russia’s large naval Black Sea Fleet and dislodge it from its perch in the port city of Sevastopol on the occupied peninsula of Crimea.