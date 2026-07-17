VIDEO | Latest US strikes target Iran's strategic Strait of Hormuz assets

The US military said late on Thursday it completed its latest wave of strikes on Iran that were carried out at President Donald Trump's direction and marked a sixth consecutive night of American strikes.

"US forces, including fighter jets, aerial drones, and warships, launched precision munitions that hit dozens of Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defence sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities," the US Central Command said in a statement.

On Thursday evening, US projectiles struck Qeshm Island and near Bandar Abbas — home to Iran's largest port and key navy and Revolutionary Guards facilities — both on the Strait of Hormuz.