VIDEO | Latest US strikes target Iran's strategic Strait of Hormuz assets

The US military said late on Thursday it completed its latest wave of strikes on Iran that were carried out at President Donald Trump's direction and marked a sixth consecutive night of American strikes.
"US forces, including fighter jets, aerial drones, and warships, launched precision munitions that hit dozens of Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defence sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities," the US Central Command said in a statement.
On Thursday evening, US projectiles struck Qeshm Island and near Bandar Abbas — home to Iran's largest port and key navy and Revolutionary Guards facilities — both on the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian news outlets also reported US strikes late on Thursday on three bridges and the train station in coastal Bandar Khamir and a US missile attack on Iranshahr Airport in southeastern Iran. Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.
Tehran launched missiles and drones targeted at US military bases in neighbouring states including a recently expanded air base in Jordan that Iran said was used in a US attack on an Iranian children's cancer hospital on Wednesday night.
Trump this week reiterated threats to hit Iranian energy targets while also threatening to target bridges next week.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)