US backs Japan in dispute with China over radar incident

The United States has for the first time criticised China for aiming radars at Japanese military aircraft during a training exercise last week, incidents that the Asian neighbours have given differing accounts of amid escalating tensions.

The run-in near Japan's Okinawa islands comes after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi triggered a dispute with Beijing last month with her remarks on how Tokyo might react to a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan and has not ruled out using force to take control of the island, which sits just over 100 kilometres (62 miles) from Japanese territory and is surrounded by sea lanes that Tokyo relies on.