Ukrainian officials claim Russian patrol ship damaged in drone strike

The Ukrainian military has reported that a Russian patrol vessel suffered damage after being struck by a drone during a mass attack against various targets on Wednesday, March 25.
Ukrainian officials have identified as the vessel as Purga, an icebreaking patrol ship that will be operated by the Border Service of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
The vessel was originally scheduled to be delivered to the FSB in 2024 but remains unfinished. According to The Kyiv Independent, she was at a shipyard in the city of Vyborg on Russia's Baltic Sea coast when the attack occurred.
A photograph posted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff on social media showed a vessel, supposedly Purga, listing heavily to port.
The authenticity of the photograph has not yet been verified by third-party sources, while the Russian Ministry of Defence has not issued any statements confirming the attack.
Purga belongs to the Project 23550 series of ships, which were designed to be capable of icebreaking and maritime security missions. One example, Ivan Papanin, has been in service with the Russian Navy since 2025.