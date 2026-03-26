Ukrainian officials claim Russian patrol ship damaged in drone strike

The Ukrainian military has reported that a Russian patrol vessel suffered damage after being struck by a drone during a mass attack against various targets on Wednesday, March 25.

Ukrainian officials have identified as the vessel as Purga, an icebreaking patrol ship that will be operated by the Border Service of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

The vessel was originally scheduled to be delivered to the FSB in 2024 but remains unfinished. According to The Kyiv Independent, she was at a shipyard in the city of Vyborg on Russia's Baltic Sea coast when the attack occurred.