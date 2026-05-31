Ukrainian drones hit pipeline, refinery, fuel depot in overnight strikes

Ukrainian drones struck targets across several Russian regions overnight, including an oil pipeline pumping station, a refinery and a fuel depot, Russian and Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday, in an escalating campaign of strikes against Russian energy infrastructure.

Ukraine's General Staff said it had struck the Saratov oil refinery on the Volga River, causing a large fire. Saratov regional governor Roman Busargin said on Telegram that "civil infrastructure" had been damaged in the strike, but gave no more details.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had downed 216 drones overnight.