Ukrainian drone attack kills three civilians in Russia's Rostov region

Three people, including two crew members of a cargo vessel, were killed in overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on the Russian port of Rostov-on-Don and the town of Bataysk in the southern Rostov region, the local governor said on Thursday.

The fire was extinguished, Yuri Slyusar wrote on his Telegram messaging app channel.

Rostov-on-Don head Alexander Skryabin said earlier that a leak of oil products had been avoided.