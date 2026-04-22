Ukraine's Odesa port infrastructure hit in overnight Russian drone wave

Russia has repeatedly targeted maritime export routes more than four years after its invasion of Ukraine, striking ports vital to foreign trade and the wartime economy.

Kuleba said a Russian drone attack at a sorting yard at the Zaporizhzhia-Live station in the southern Zaporizhzhia region killed an assistant train driver. The train driver was hospitalised, he added.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched 215 drones at the country since 18:00 (15:00 GMT) on Tuesday, and 189 had been downed or neutralised.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Tom Hogue and Andrew Heavens)