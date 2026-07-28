Ukraine tells Iran to stop supporting Russia after drone strike on ship, warns against escalation

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Tuesday he called his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araqchi, following Iran's denunciation of a Ukrainian drone attack on one of its ships, warned him against escalation and told him to end all support for Russia.

"I emphasised the necessity to refrain from any escalatory steps, as well as to end any support for Russia’s war against Ukraine. This war is illegal and it must end," Sybiha wrote on social media of his conversation with Araqchi.

Iran confirmed the conversation had taken place.