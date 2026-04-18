Ukraine strikes Russian refineries, Crimea oil depot, Vysotsk port

Ukrainian drones struck a handful of Russia's oil facilities overnight, including two oil refineries in the Samara region, an oil depot in Crimea and a Baltic Sea port that exports petroleum products, Russian local governors and a Ukrainian army official said on Saturday.

Kyiv's troops have in recent weeks stepped up attacks on Russian oil depots and refineries - key sources of revenue for Moscow's war budget - sometimes targeting sites thousands of kilometres from Ukraine's borders.

In the Leningrad region, which surrounds St Petersburg and borders Finland, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said a fire had been extinguished at the Vysotsk port, which houses a terminal operated by Lukoil handling exports of fuel oil, naphtha, diesel and vacuum gas oil.