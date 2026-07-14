Ukraine reports amphibious operation using only unmanned vehicles

The Ukrainian military has reported that an amphibious operation against Russian forces was recently carried out using only unmanned vehicles.

The 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade, a unit under Ukraine's all-reserve Territorial Defence Forces, used an unmanned surface vehicle (USV) to deliver an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) onto a Russian-held beach in the Kinburn Spit in Mykolaiv Oblast.

The 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade then posted video footage of the supposed operation on its official social media channel. In the video, a UGV is seen being deployed by a USV on a beach and then shooting a weapon of unidentified calibre against a target.