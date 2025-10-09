Ukraine claims successful strike on Russian warship in inland waters

The Ukrainian military said that it has successfully attacked and damaged a Russian warship as it was transiting inland waters on Saturday, October 4.

Ukrainian officials said the strike by personnel of the Special Operations Forces (SSO) targeted the Russian Navy Project 21631 or Buyan-M-class missile corvette Grad as it was en route from the Baltic Sea to the Caspian Sea via Lake Onega at around 04:31 local time on Saturday.