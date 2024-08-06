Ukraine claims Russian submarine sank following recent attack on Crimea

Officials said in a statement that the attack on the Black sea port of Sevastopol late last week struck the submarine Rostov na Donu. The submarine reportedly sank shortly afterwards, though the Ukrainian government has provided no visual evidence of the attack and Russia's defence ministry has not issued any comment on the alleged incident.

If confirmed, the attack would be the second targeting Rostov na Donu. On September 13, 2023, a Ukrainian missile attack on Sevastopol hit the submarine and the Russian Navy landing ship Minsk while both were undergoing maintenance in dry docks.