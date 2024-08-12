Ukraine claims offshore platform in Black Sea used by Russia for GPS spoofing

Pletenchuk then showed video footage of the supposed attack, which he said occurred one day after Russian military personnel and equipment were brought on board the platform. Moscow has not issued any comment on the incident, while Reuters said it could not independently verify the statements made by Ukraine.

The platform is one of several offshore structures that came under Russia's control since its invasion of the Crimea in 2014. Officials in Kyiv have stated that the platforms have been repurposed for military use.

Pletenchuk added that there were no civilians on the platform when it was attacked.