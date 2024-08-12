Ukraine claims offshore platform in Black Sea used by Russia for GPS spoofing
A Ukrainian official said that the country's military attacked and damaged a gas platform in the Black Sea following confirmation that the offshore structure was being used by Russian forces.
Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk confirmed in a Facebook post late last week that Russian personnel had been using the platform for GPS "spoofing."
The term refers to deliberate manipulation of GPS data, thus misleading a GPS receiver about its actual location. Among other things, it can misdirect navigation systems, making navigation at sea dangerous.
Pletenchuk then showed video footage of the supposed attack, which he said occurred one day after Russian military personnel and equipment were brought on board the platform. Moscow has not issued any comment on the incident, while Reuters said it could not independently verify the statements made by Ukraine.
The platform is one of several offshore structures that came under Russia's control since its invasion of the Crimea in 2014. Officials in Kyiv have stated that the platforms have been repurposed for military use.
Pletenchuk added that there were no civilians on the platform when it was attacked.