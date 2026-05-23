Ukraine claims it hit Russia's Sheskharis oil terminal on Black Sea

The Ukrainian military said on Saturday it had struck Russia's Sheskharis oil terminal - one of the largest on the Black Sea - and the nearby Grushova oil depot.

The overnight attack sparked a fire at the Sheskharis terminal, Ukraine's general staff said on the Telegram app. It also said that a tanker named Chrysalis was hit in the Black Sea.

Ukraine has sharply increased the number and scale of its strikes on Russian oil refining and transportation facilities in recent months, seeking to reduce Russia's revenues from oil and gas exports, which the Kremlin uses to finance its war.