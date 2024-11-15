Two US Navy warships targeted by Houthi attacks
The US Department of Defense has confirmed that two US Navy warships became the targets of a series of attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels earlier this week.
Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder said that on Monday, November, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully repelled multiple Houthi attacks during a transit of the Bab el Mandeb strait.
During the transit, the US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Stockdale (pictured) and USS Spruance were attacked by at least eight one-way attack uncrewed aerial systems, five anti-ship ballistic missiles, and three anti-ship cruise missiles, which were all successfully engaged and defeated.
Houthi spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e claimed via X (formerly Twitter) that the attack on the destroyers was successful. However, the vessels were not damaged, and no personnel were hurt.
"CENTCOM forces retain the inherent right of self-defence and will take appropriate steps to protect [its] personnel," Ryder told reporters.
Sare'e also claimed that Houthi forces have attacked the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. Ryder countered by saying he was not aware that the carrier was the target of any attack.