Two US Navy warships targeted by Houthi attacks

Houthi spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e claimed via X (formerly Twitter) that the attack on the destroyers was successful. However, the vessels were not damaged, and no personnel were hurt.

"CENTCOM forces retain the inherent right of self-defence and will take appropriate steps to protect [its] personnel," Ryder told reporters.

Sare'e also claimed that Houthi forces have attacked the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. Ryder countered by saying he was not aware that the carrier was the target of any attack.