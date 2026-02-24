Acts of War

Two Russian patrol boats damaged in latest Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea

Screenshot of video footage of one of the FSB Border Service Rubin-class patrol boats just moments from being hit by a Ukrainian drone, February 21, 2026
Screenshot of video footage of one of the FSB Border Service Rubin-class patrol boats just moments from being hit by a Ukrainian drone, February 21, 2026Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff
Officials of Ukraine's Armed Forces General Staff said that drones damaged two Russian patrol boats during an attack against targets in Russian-occupied Crimea on Saturday, February 21.

The vessels, which were at the naval base in Sevastopol, have both been identified as Project 22460 or Rubin-class patrol boats operated by the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

The same attack also targeted an aviation repair facility further north in Yevpatoria, where two Russian Be-12 amphibious maritime patrol aircraft sustained damage.

The extent of damage suffered by the patrol boats and the aircraft in this latest attack is still being clarified.

A Rubin-class boat of the FSB Border Service had also been targeted in an attack on Russian vessels in the Caspian Sea last December.

The border service has been operating the Project 22460 boats in Crimea to patrol the surrounding maritime zones claimed by Russia and to support Russian naval blockades in the region.

