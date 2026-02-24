Two Russian patrol boats damaged in latest Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea

Officials of Ukraine's Armed Forces General Staff said that drones damaged two Russian patrol boats during an attack against targets in Russian-occupied Crimea on Saturday, February 21.

The vessels, which were at the naval base in Sevastopol, have both been identified as Project 22460 or Rubin-class patrol boats operated by the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

The same attack also targeted an aviation repair facility further north in Yevpatoria, where two Russian Be-12 amphibious maritime patrol aircraft sustained damage.