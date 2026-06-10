Two foreign vessels damaged in Black Sea corridor attack

Two vessels under Panamanian and Barbadian flags were damaged after being attacked while moving through Ukraine's Black Sea navigation corridor, the Ukrainian Ports Authority said on Wednesday.

The authority, writing on social media, said one vessel was headed for the port of Odessa, critical to Ukrainian exports, with a cargo of metal, while the second was carrying grain and had left the port.

Both were operating within the navigation corridor set up by Ukrainian authorities intended to allow ships to travel through the Black Sea to Romanian ports on the Danube River.

The governor of Odessa region, Oleh Kiper, said on social media that Russian drones had carried out the attacks. The Russian defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.