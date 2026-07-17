Three dead as Russian strikes target vital Ukrainian port cities

Russia attacked two Ukrainian Black Sea port cities on Friday, killing three people, officials said, as Moscow intensifies pressure on Ukraine's key trade routes.

A Russian drone attack on port infrastructure at the southern city of Mykolaiv damaged three civilian foreign-flagged vessels, regional prosecutors said.

One of the strikes, early on Friday, killed two Ukrainians on board a foreign vessel, they added.

Another man was killed in a Russian attack on Odessa, Ukraine's biggest seaport, local officials said.