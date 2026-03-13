Thai family waits for news of relative missing in Iranian ship attack

Thousands of miles from the Middle East in Thailand's rural northeast, Sommai Butdee waits for news of her nephew, one of three crew members missing from the Thai-flagged vessel after it was struck with two projectiles earlier this week as it travelled through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Friday, Sommai, 58, gathered with other relatives under their wooden stilt home in Surin province's Ban Sai village. Holding out her phone, she showed a photo of her nephew, 27-year-old Panupong Muentan, on his graduation from a merchant marine training centre.

"He didn’t say much. I wished him a safe journey. He had gone to work at sea one or two times before. He told me, ‘Don’t be afraid. There’s nothing to worry about'," Sommai said, recalling the last time they had seen each other in February.