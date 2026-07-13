Ships targeted by drone attack in Sea of Azov, one person killed

One person was killed as a result of a drone attack on four vessels, including a tanker carrying methanol, in Taganrog Bay of the Sea of Azov, Russian authorities said on Saturday.

"A seaman on a technical support vessel has lost his life. I offer my condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. No one else was injured," Yuri Slyusar, governor of the southern Rostov region, wrote on social media.

He said the vessels sustained various degrees of damage, but "there is no risk of a methanol spill or leak."