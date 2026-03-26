Russian strike targets Ukrainian port on Danube River

A Russian overnight drone attack damaged port facilities on the Danube river in Ukraine's southern Odesa region on the Black Sea, local officials said on Thursday.

Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said on a social media messaging platform that one person was injured in the attack, which also damaged energy and industrial infrastructure.

Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority said that one of the ports on the Danube had come under attack. It did not name the port, but said that warehouses, quays and administrative buildings were damaged. It also reported damage on the premises of separate port operators.