Russian drones strike two foreign ships in Black Sea, Ukraine says

Russian drones struck two foreign-flagged vessels on Monday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said. This is the second such attack in four days on Black Sea shipping as the war nears the end of its fourth year.

Kuleba said the vessels were sailing under the flags of Panama and San Marino, and that one person had been injured. The Panamanian ship was en route to pick up vegetable oil.

The San Marino-flagged vessel had just been loaded with corn, he added. "This is further evidence that Russia is deliberately attacking civilian vessels, international trade, and maritime safety," Kuleba wrote on a social media messaging app.