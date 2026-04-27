Russian drones attack Odesa, port infrastructure and merchant ship hit

An overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine's southern city of Odesa wounded more than a dozen people, including two children, and damaged residential buildings, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

The strikes caused the worst damage in the historic central Prymorskyi district, where residential buildings, a hotel and facilities were damaged, said Serhiy Lysak, the head of the local military administration, on Telegram.

Most of the injured people were located there, Lysak said. The regional governor, Oleh Kiper, said the number of injured rose to 14.