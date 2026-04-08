Russian drone attacks damage major Ukrainian Danube port

A Russian overnight drone attack on Ukraine's largest Danube river port, Izmail, damaged a port facility, Ukraine's regional development ministry said on social media on Wednesday.

"The enemy continues to target logistics and port infrastructure," the ministry said. According to its social media post, fires broke out in warehouses but were extinguished by emergency services. There were no casualties.

Izmail lies on the Danube at the southwestern tip of Ukraine and faces Romanian territory on the other riverbank. It has become an important and frequently hit logistical node for wartime Ukraine.